Ione E. Schulz, age 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Matthew Bergstresser will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the church.
Ione was born May 4, 1931 in International Falls, MN to Gehart and Eva (Straub) Vold. She married Clinton Schulz on April 16, 1949 in International Falls.
Ione was a wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed baking bread and preparing delicious holiday meals for her family to enjoy. She also enjoyed gardening and canning and was an avid reader. She loved children and babysat for many area families over the years. She enjoyed spending many summers with her family at the cottage on Rainy Lake in Minnesota. She was an active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids.
Ione is survived by her loving husband, Clinton; five children: Ross (Lisa) Schulz and Jerri (David) Haferman of Wisconsin Rapids, Brian (JoAnne) Schulz of Chetek, WI, Jan (Jim) Brown of West Bend, WI, and Dean (Jody) Schulz of Beaver Dam, WI; 15 grandchildren: Travis, Tanya, Jonathan, Jeffrey, Matthew, Joseph, Amy, Brandon, Lyndsey, Taylor, Daniel, Kayli, Joshua, Jessica, and Jordan; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Sheldon, two sisters (Evelyn and Bernice), and two brothers (Garnet “Gus” and Donald).
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.
The family would like to thank Our House Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care they provided.
