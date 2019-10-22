Irene Mildred Johnson lived from March 14, 1925, to Oct. 22, 2019.
Irene was born in Campbell, Minn., to William and Tillie Mann. She grew up in a large family of seven sisters and four brothers.
At the age of 21, she married her husband of 66 years, Hennes Johnson, on June 2, 1946.
Hennes and Irene moved to International Falls, Minn., in 1948 where they raised their three children, Karen, Sonja and Donald.
Irene spent the majority of her life as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; loving and spoiling her family with Swedish meatballs, orange duck and the grandchildren’s favorite goodies.
She spent her free time embroidering, playing card games, watching game shows and taking rides out to the lake with her husband to feed the ducks. Not to mention her lucky streak at Bingo.
Irene lived a very simple, but full life, until she peacefully passed away with her family by her side.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Hennes Johnson; her son, Donald Johnson; son-in-law, Gerald Imhof; parents; and her 11 siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Dinville (Marvin); her daughter, Sonja Imhof; nine grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, with visitation at 10 a.m. Lunch will follow the service.