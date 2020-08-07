Jackie Klemetsen, formerly of International Falls, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020 at her home in Andover, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Francis McGauley; sister Geraldine McGauley; daughter Teresa Doherty.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Ross Klemetsen; son Jeffrey (Kay) Klemetsen; grandchildren Matthew and Alex Klemetsen.
Per Jackie’s wishes, no public memorial will be held.
