Bimbo Nordrum, age 51, left this world on an Indian Motorcycle in Sherman County Oregon on May 5th, 2021. Born on April 6th, 1970 to James and Judy Nordrum, he grew up in International Falls Minnesota with his sister Jo until the family moved to Cloquet Minnesota in June of 1987 where he graduated from high school. He went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1989-1993. After being honorably discharged, he followed his father into the iron workers trade with the Local 512 and worked for many years throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Bimbo was fiercely loyal and dedicated to family and friends. He enjoyed many things in life but his true passion was motorcycles.
Preceded in death by his father Jim Sr. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Wagner, mother Judy, sister Jo, brother Justan, his son Wyatt, step children Tim, Zach, and Angelica Wagner, his niece Tiyana as well as Aunts, Uncles and Cousins .
A celebration of life will be held on:
Saturday, May 22, 2021
12PM to 4PM
The Dawghouse Bar & Grill
7283 US -53
Canyon MN 55717
