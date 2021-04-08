James Doyle Briggs, 92, of International Falls, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
He was born to John and Mildred Briggs on August 4, 1928. He grew up in South International Falls where he attended Holler School and graduated from Falls High School in 1946.
A short time after graduation he ventured outside of International Falls in search of his next step in life. Along with a friend, he set out with plans to join the Merchant Marine, but eventually joined the US Coast Guard where he served three years on the training vessel USCGC Eagle. He was honorably discharged in 1950. Jim had always dreamed of revisiting his ship, which he was able to do with three of his kids in the spring of 2016.
After his military service, he returned to International Falls and found employment in the finishing room at the paper mill, known as Mando at the time. Jim eventually met the love of his life, Earlaine Joy Carpenter. They were united in marriage on March 31, 1951. Before Joy would marry him she insisted he must get baptized and become a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, which he did. He was an active member and also served on the vestry.
In 1991 he retired from the Boise Cascade chem lab after 41 years of service.
Jim was active in his community. He was a member of the South Falls Fire Department, City Council, Consolidation Committee, Planning and Zoning Board, and the Falls Recreation Commission. He was also a member of the VFW, Moose, and Elks clubs, and was an avid outdoorsman, He enjoyed spending summers with his family at their lake cabin in Canada, where he shared his love of fishing with his kids. He also enjoyed spending time at the hunting shack with his family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred: wife, Joy; brother, Clayton “Jack”; sister, Fern “Sis” Thompson; and infant daughter, Diana.
He is survived by his six children: sons, Brian (Kallie), John (Teresa), Linden (Melanie), Derek; daughters, Sandra (Scott) Jean, Michele (Jeff) Dahlin; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy (Wayne) Bernard, Linda (Ron) Epley; and sister-in-law, Brenda (Tom) Haney.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Good Samaritan Society Home Care, Assisted Living and the Care Center (especially Voyageur Haven staff) for all the loving care and friendship our Dad received over the last several years. Thank you also to the staff at the Rainy Lake Medical Center for the compassionate care given to our Dad.
A family only funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, visitation one hour prior to the service, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. The funeral will be able to live-stream on Facebook.
Donations in memoriam may be sent to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 170, Int’l. Falls, MN 56649.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
