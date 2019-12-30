James “Jim” Bloomquist, age 62, of Faribault, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at District One Hospital, Faribault.
Memorial services were conducted Monday, Dec. 30, in Faribault.
Jim was born Dec. 4, 1957, to Roy “Chick” and Mildred (Mack) Bloomquist of Littlefork, Minn.
He received his bachelor’s degree in business from Bemidji State University in 1980, and promptly accepted a managerial position at Kmart in Faribault.
There he met the love of his life, Jane (Stransky), and the couple married April 7, 1983. They went on to raise two daughters, Melissa and Abby, and were married for 36 years.
“Big Jim” was known to many as the chatty, white-haired guy at Faribo Farm & Home.
He had a love of people, sports, music, and vacations on the North Shore.
Jim enjoyed his family and friends, made connections with people from all walks of life, and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; daughters, Melissa and Abby; brother, Rodger (Lona) Bloomquist of Bemidji, Minn.; sisters, Sue (Jimmy) Amidon of Bozeman, Mont., and Joan (Billy) McKetiak of Carman, Manitoba; as well as several siblings-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mildred Bloomquist; and his father and mother-in-law, Bill and Louise Stransky
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
Arrangements were by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.