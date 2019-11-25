James “Jim” Podlak passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls, Minn.
Jim was born Jan. 15, 1944, to Mary and Joseph, in Baudette, Minn.
Jim grew up in Baudette, attending school there and graduated from Lake of the Woods High School in 1963.
Shortly thereafter, Jim moved to International Falls and started work at the Insulite division of Boise Cascade until it closed in 1984. He then went to work at International Bildrite until he retired in March of 2014.
Jim was united in marriage to Janice Mahle on Oct. 27, 1973. To this union, two children were born, Amy and Joe.
Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed and passed on many of his passions to his children and grandchildren. He loved deer hunting and ice fishing with Joe, and fishing in the summer with friends.
Jim was a self-proclaimed “jack of all trades” and would spend his spare time welding or building, tearing apart tractors or anything else that once ran, and re-building until it worked.
He enjoyed cracking open a cold one with friends, especially in the shade of the garage. He always had a story to share, and often left you wondering if it was true or not.
Jim also enjoyed gardening for many years, thumbing through the Harbor Freight catalog, making jerky, and having coffee visits with friends and family.
Jim's biggest joy was spending time with his four grandchildren, typically encouraging mischief. He gave many lawnmower rides, took them fishing, and always offered advice and love. One of the highlights of visits were Grandpa's walleye dinners.
Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Waiting for Jim at the gates of heaven, was the family dog “Kobi.” Also having gone before him, are Jim's parents; Janice's parents, Selmer and Evelyn Mahle; Jim's sister, Josephine; and brothers-in-law, Carl Aery, Oscar Mahle, John Mahle and Larry Mattison. Jim was also preceded in death by nephew, David, and niece, Wanda.
Left behind are Jim's wife, Janice; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jeremy Purcell of Thief River Falls, Minn.; and son, Joseph, of International Falls. Also surviving Jim are his four grandchildren - Samuel, Abby, Nicholas and Noah, all of Thief River Falls. Jim is also survived by sisters, Kathleen Mattison of International Falls and Agnes Pederson of Kalispell, Mont.; brother, Tom Podlak and wife, Arlene, of Mahnomen, Minn.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Ollie Boomgaarden, Marilyn and Butch Keys, Dan and Maureen Mahle and Joan Mahle. Jim is also survived by many treasured nieces and nephews. Many dear friends of Jim are also left to mourn his passing.
At Jim's request, there will be no funeral.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.