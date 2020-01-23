James Joseph Stone, 72, of International Falls, Minn., passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.
James was born March 9, 1947, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to parents Milton and Gertrude (Brussiere) Stone.
He grew up in International Falls, and worked at the Occupational Development Center.
James was a member of the St. Thomas Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Gertrude; and his sister, Mary Ellen Kerfus.
James is survived by his aunt, Sheila Towle; and special friends, Ruth Fulton and Todd Tate.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.