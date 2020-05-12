James K. Crossman passed away after a brief illness on April 25, 2020 at Canterbury Inn in Longview, Wash.
Jim was born in Joplin, Mo., on May 7, 1933, to Roy and Carrie Crossman. After high school, he attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where he majored in chemical engineering. Following graduation, he served in the Navy as an officer for three years aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier.
Then, Jim attended the Institute of Pulp and Paper Chemistry in Appleton, Wis., (1959-1964) where he received a doctorate in paper chemistry. Jim went to work for the Minnesota and Ontario Paper Company as a research chemist in 1964.
It was his love of fishing and beautiful Rainy Lake that attracted him to this company in International Falls, Minn. The company was acquired by the Boise Cascade Corp. soon after he arrived.
In 1973, Jim transferred to Vancouver to help set up a new research department at the Vancouver paper mill. Later, a new research building was built on Swan Island in Portland. Jim retired from Boise Cascade in 1990. After retiring from Boise Cascade, Jim worked as a chemistry lab instructor at Clark College, Vancouver. Jim was an active member of the Vancouver United Church of Christ and participated in the expansion of the education wing.
Since retiring, Jim spent many happy years pursuing his hobbies: creating wooden objects with and for his grandsons - trivets, blocks, child-sized kitchen appliances, trebuchet, chessboard, bird feeders, jewelry boxes, candle holders, etc.; gardening; genealogy; and chemistry-inspired projects. Jim will be especially remembered for instilling a love of being creative and for creating things by hand.
Jim met his love Beverly Rogers during his undergraduate years. They were married on Aug. 4, 1956, blessed with three children, and further blessed with grandsons. He is survived by his wife Beverly; daughters Cheryl and Janet (Doug); son Dan (Tracy); and grandsons Dustin, Nathan, and Brandon.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date at Vancouver United Church of Christ.
