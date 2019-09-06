James (Jim) William Griffith, 82, of International Falls, Minn., passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Tower, Minn.
He was born Sept. 24, 1936, in Northome, Minn., and graduated from Northome High School in 1954.
He is survived by his children - Scott (Cathy) Griffith, Natalia Griffith, Sharon Griffith, Dan (Debbie) Griffith, Danita Ducharme, Lori (John) Boykin and Lisa (Terrence) Holden; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Dolly (Gary) Fisher of Northome.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Alice Griffith; and two older brothers, Lloyd Griffith and Raymond Griffith.
He was known for his strength and hard work and was the oldest employee to have worked at Boise Cascade when he retired at age 76 in October 2013.
He also had a logging and firewood business for many years alongside being a paper machine oiler for Boise Cascade for 55-plus years.
When he wasn’t working a ‘sixteen’ as an oiler on the paper machines, he was out in the spruce swamps strip-cutting the wood that made the paper, or putting up firewood, or working one of several other side jobs.
He was charming and fun to be with. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
All are welcome to attend the celebration of his life to be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Hope Lutheran Church, Northome.
Flowers can be sent prior to service to: Dolly Fisher, 12031 Lake St., Northome, MN 56661. Cards may be sent to: Dan Griffith, 343 Third St., International Falls, MN 56649.