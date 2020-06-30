Jane Iva Custer, 79, of International Falls, Minn., died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Jane was born in Walhalla, N.D., on May 14, 1941, to parents, Ernest and Lena (Longie) Hell. She and her family resided in the Pembina Hills area of Walhalla near the Brick Mine. Jane spoke fondly of her love of the Hills and enjoyed sharing her adventures and memories with her family.
Jane was a kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, as well as a dedicated, hard worker outside of home.
She enjoyed sewing, berry picking, fishing, traveling, and gardening.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lena Hell; siblings, Harvey Hell, Lyda M. Kittelson, and Ida A. Berg.
She is survived by her sister, Rose Mary (Dwight) Jaros; her husband, Dennis O. Custer; sons, Dennis M. Custer, Bradley A. (Louise) Custer and Patrick L. Custer; daughters, Julie K. (Scott) Jespersen, Angela J. (Donavon) Blumer, and Amy B. Shoquist; nine grandchildren, Melissa, Ben, Bradley, Amber, Zachary, Alex, Ian, Emily and Kaylie; eight great-grandchildren; Jane, Claire, Gage, Rayce, Coda, Abel, Stevie and George.
In keeping with current health concerns, Jane will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in a private interment, officiated by Fr. Ben Hadrich.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
