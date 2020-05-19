Janice Kay Lyon, of International Falls, Minn., died on Sunday May 17, 2020 surrounded by family in Ericsburg, Minn.
Janice was born to Louis and Kathleen (Hull) Noggle in Fort Frances, Ontario.
Janice was married to Gene Lyon for 53 years until his passing in 2015.
Janice and Gene had four children, Eugene, Bobby, Jeff, and Kathy (“Kitten”).
Janice worked for many years as a waitress, including Jim’s Café and Rex Hotel.
Jan, along with her husband, managed The Falls Motel, The Rambler Motel and Hampton Court Apartments in International Falls, as well as the Voyageur North Motel in Virginia, Minn., for eight years. They were also caretakers of a home on Dove Island for six years. Janice most recently resided at West Falls Estates.
In her younger years, Jan enjoyed spending time with her family, camping and playing Scrabble. Jan loved music, especially Elvis Presley. Since retirement, Janice enjoyed taking road trips with her daughter to casinos and playing cards and bingo with her friends at West Falls Estates.
Janice was always considered a “safe space” for her siblings and nieces and nephews to go to for assistance and when her grandchildren came along she was always willing to have them stay with her when they were struggling or needed a break from their parents.
Janice is survived by her son, Bob (Sandra) Lyon of Virginia, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Wanda Lyon of International Falls; daughter, Kathy (Tom) Netland of Ericsburg; sister, Julie (Corey) Hanson of Mahnomen, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Peg Bannert, Karey Lyon; brother-in-law, Bill Lyon; seven grandchildren, Rocky, Fawna (Rick) Lyon and Tisa (Joe) Lyon of Virginia, Minn., Amber (Mike) Talley of Alaska, Megan (Adam) Gunnerson of Louisiana, Brandon and Cameron Netland of Ericsburg, Minn.; five great-grandchildren, Madison, Alexis, Allie, Adeline, Mason, Bradley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; infant son, Eugene Jr; son, Jeff Lyon; her parents, Louie and Katie Noggle; siblings, Mary Mastin, Patricia Grover and Randy Noggle.
In memory of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
