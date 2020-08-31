Janice Lagergren, 81 years, Ray, Minn., passed away on Aug. 28, 2020 at the Littlefork Care Center. Private family graveside service to be held at Lyman Cemetery at a later date with Pastor Cory Rintala officiating.
Janice was born in Littlefork, Minn., to Harry and Alice Marble on April 1, 1939.
She attended Ray School in Ray, Minnesota and later International Falls School. She went on to Duluth Business College. After graduation, she worked for Molin Trucking Company West Duluth. She later met Dennis Lagergren and they were married July 25, 1960. Janice worked at various jobs throughout her life. She worked at the Postal Service, Lake Association, Hay’s Ray Store, and the Quilt Shop in Ray. In recent years she drove test cars for Roush.
Her hobbies included snowmobiling in her younger days and playing piano. She was a member of the Northwoods Bible Church where she played piano for many years.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Harry and Alice Marble.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dennis Lagergren; brother, Harold Marble (Joyce) of Center Point, TX, Gary Marble of International Falls, Minn.; sons, Bruce Lagergren (Janie) of Duluth, Minn., Brian Lagergren (Patricia) of Littlefork; grandchildren, Michelle Anderson of Dennison, Minn., Ashley (Alex) Menden of Shakopee, Minn., Jon Lagergren of Littlefork, Carter Lagergren of Littlefork; greatgrandchildren, Colton and Haley of Dennison; and many dear friends from the Northwoods Bible Church.
The family wishes to thank all of the many people who extended their care and concern during her time of illness with cards and prayers and to all of the care takers who showed kindness and compassion. We take great comfort in knowing that she is now with our Heavenly Father where there is no more pain for her and she is in the presence of our Savior with whom our hope is found.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.