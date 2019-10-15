Janice Marie Lehn, of Lebanon, Ore., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Jan was born Nov. 20, 1942, in International Falls, Minn., to Irene and Lionel Dugas.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, Lionel.
She is survived by her loving husband, Randall; her children, Lori Bishop of Lebanon, Ore., Jeff Bishop of Portland, Ore., and Mary (Jay) Durkee of Albany, Ore.; her mother, Irene Peterson and brother, Leo (Anita) Dugas, both of International Falls; brother, Randy (Kay) Dugas of Deer River, Minn.; sister, Julie (Layne) Cochrane of Lincoln City, Ore.; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Jan moved to Oregon in 1967. She loved Hawaii and lived there for five years.
She worked at the telephone company and the Ford Dealership in Lebanon.
Jan was an entrepreneur and successfully ran several businesses in Oregon and Hawaii. She was always willing to offer a job to others and taught us all the meaning of hard work and commitment.
She loved friends and family, was an awesome cook and a master at hosting family gatherings.
Jan always thought of others first and was quick to offer help to someone in need.
She liked to keep busy and enjoyed working in her yard.
Her house was always warm and inviting with an open-door policy.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, Ore.