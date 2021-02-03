Jason Sanden, 47, died February 2, 2021, at his home in Grand Forks, ND with his family by his side.
Visitation will be at the UND Catholic Newman Center in Grand Forks on Friday, February 5, from 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home.
Jason was born July 25, 1973, in International Falls, MN, to Merlin and Susan Sanden. He attended UND, where he met his wife, Carla, and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He joined AE2S in 2001, where he worked until his death. He truly considered them his second family.
Jason had a love of life, the outdoors, and any new adventure. He touched the lives of those around him with his kind, gentle spirit. He had many interests and passions, but none greater than spending time with his sons, the two greatest joys of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Carla, and sons Carter and John, Grand Forks; parents Merlin and Susan Sanden, International Falls, MN; brother Jeff Sanden (Kaysi), Ashburn, VA; grandparents Gerald and Rita Forsythe, International Falls, MN; mother-in-law Marlys Murphy, Grand Forks; sisters-in-law Brenna Grossbauer (Mike), Bismarck, and Bridget Kabah (Sidney), Grand Forks; brothers-in-law Jason Murphy (Michelle), Phoenix, AZ, John Murphy (Beth), Grand Forks, and Paul Murphy, Grand Forks; many nieces and nephews; and his special furry companion of 8 years, Ruxin. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bennie and Alpha Sanden, Badger, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.