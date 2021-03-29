Jean F. Tollefsrud, 89, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021 at the Sun Valley Heights Assisted Living Center in Scottsdale, Arizona.
She was born on November 17, 1931 in International Falls, MN to Oscar and Eva LaFave. Jean was a graduate of Falls High School in International Falls. She married her high-school sweetheart Orin E. Tollefsrud on September 12, 1952, and they moved to Arizona in 1969. Orin preceded her in death on March 23, 1997.
Survivors include daughters Debbie Nicholas, Teresa Peterson and son Mark. She also had seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jean enjoyed cooking, hosting dinner parties, playing tennis, dancing, hiking, traveling and movies. She also volunteered for 17 years at St. Theresa’s Parish in Phoenix, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. A celebration of Jean’s life will be held at the home of her daughter Teresa following the interment at St. Francis Cemetery on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10:00A.M. Arrangements entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
