Jean Fae (Kurtz) Kennedy, 80, of International Falls, MN passed away on Tuesday February 9, 2021 in Shevlin, MN peacefully with family by her side.
Jean was born to William A. and Lydia F. (Miller) Kurtz on January 27, 1941 in Plain City, OH.
In 1943 Jean’s family settled in Loman, MN on the Black River Road as missionaries.
Jean attended Loman and Indus schools, and graduated from Hesston College, Hesston, KS her senior year in 1959. Jean later attended Rainy River Community College and graduated with a Clerical Certificate in 1979.
On December 23, 1960 she united in marriage to William Westover in Birchdale, MN from which five children were born of this union: Keith, Janell, Wendy, Karleen and Billie. They divorced in 1986.
On October 6, 1990 she united in marriage to Harvey Kennedy, on Grind Stone Island, to which she was blessed with three step children, uniting their hearts and their families.
Over the years Jean enjoyed ceramics, painting, sewing, needlework, and reading. Her most recent enjoyment was social media to keep up with family and friends from near and far.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, brother James Kurtz, husband Harvey, grandparents, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jean is survived by her children: Keith (Shelly) Westover, Janell Harris, Wendy (Curt) Nyegaard, Karleen Westover (Dale Everett), Billie Westover; Step-children: Kevin (Cindy) Kennedy, Sherry Kennedy, Quen (Kristi) Kennedy; Brothers: William (Deb) Kurtz, Jr and Phillip (Marsha) Kurtz; Sister: Marilyn (Cliff) Hulse; Brothers-in-law: Jack (Joeleen) Kennedy, Ray Kennedy, Larry (Rosanne) Kennedy, James (Sandy Jo) Kennedy; Sisters-in-law: Norma Ulrich, Daisy Westover, Lorraine Nelson, Shirley Halbrook, Ellen (Tom) Ollikkala, Iris (Harvey) Steinbach; 36 grand-children; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at Evangelical Covenant Church in International Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID restrictions we are unable to have a luncheon at the church.
The service will be livestreamed from the International Falls Covenant Church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery on the Linford Road at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
