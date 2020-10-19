Jean Patineau Faber was born in International Falls, Minn., at Falls Memorial Hospital on Oct. 15, 1951 to Joe and Irene (Foster) Patineau. Jean died two days after her 69th birthday on Oct. 17, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn., due to health issues she had battled for many years.
Jean graduated from Falls High School in 1970. She spent her summer months on Grindstone Island, Rainy Lake, with her parents, sister, friends, and pets. She went on to work for the Minnesota Telephone Company/Contel for several years before moving to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area and worked for West Publishing Company. After her marriage, she moved to Lake City, Minnesota and raised her son there. She worked at Wild Wings in Lake City which she enjoyed very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Irene Patineau, her grandparents Edna and Harry Foster and Lillian and Julius Patineau, uncles Gordon Stanley Foster, Carl Lupkes and Earl Patineau, and aunts Lucille Foster Lupkes and Ruth Patineau.
Jean is survived by her son, Brian Faber, sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Jim Dornhecker, nieces, Jessica Dornhecker Crosby (Steve) and children, Meggan Crosby and Brenna Crosby, Shannon Dornhecker, nephews Randy Dornhecker and Tony Berg. Also surviving are Ex-husband Dan Faber, friend John (Jack) Gerardy, and several cousins.
Per her request, Jean will be cremated. Due to COVID restrictions there will be no service.
