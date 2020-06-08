Jeannine L. Hegg, 83, peacefully passed away on Friday June 5, 2020, at the Warroad Senior Living Center with her loved ones by her side. Jeannine was born on May 14, 1937 in Ericsburg, Minn., to Milton and Violette (Wallen) Zoupas. She grew up in Ericsburg and graduated from Falls High School in 1955. She married Paul Hegg in June of 1958 and they had three children, Kathy, Sue, and Gail. They separated in 1975 and Jeannine made her home in International Falls. Jeannine worked at the International Falls nursing home as a bookkeeper for many years. She loved her job and fell in love with many residents there. In 1988 she started working for United Healthcare and retired from there in 1993 due to health issues. On a sunny summer day, you could always find her outside working on her tan and watching her birds. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, reading and watching her TV programs. Jeannine was known for her kind heart and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Her family members include her children, Kathy (Dennis) Fischer of Bemidji, Minn., Sue Pelepetz (James) of Rainy River, ON, Gail (Dave) Wojciehowski of Roseau, Minn.; siblings, Milton Zoupas of Minneapolis, Minn., Penny Zoupas of International Falls, Minn., Howard Zoupas of Ericsburg, Robbin Zoupas of Colorado; great-aunt Phyllis Wallen of International Falls; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Violette Zoupas; brother, Jerry Zoupas; granddaughter, Tanya (Fischer) Wicklund; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Graveside services will be held at the Ericsburg Cemetery on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
Jeannine L. Hegg, 83, peacefully passed away on Friday June 5, 2020, at the Warroad Senior Living Center with her loved ones by her side.
Jeannine was born on May 14, 1937 in Ericsburg, Minn., to Milton and Violette (Wallen) Zoupas.
She grew up in Ericsburg and graduated from Falls High School in 1955.
She married Paul Hegg in June of 1958 and they had three children, Kathy, Sue, and Gail. They separated in 1975 and Jeannine made her home in International Falls.
Jeannine worked at the International Falls nursing home as a bookkeeper for many years. She loved her job and fell in love with many residents there. In 1988 she started working for United Healthcare and retired from there in 1993 due to health issues.
On a sunny summer day, you could always find her outside working on her tan and watching her birds. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, reading and watching her TV programs. Jeannine was known for her kind heart and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Her family members include her children, Kathy (Dennis) Fischer of Bemidji, Minn., Sue Pelepetz (James) of Rainy River, ON, Gail (Dave) Wojciehowski of Roseau, Minn.; siblings, Milton Zoupas of Minneapolis, Minn., Penny Zoupas of International Falls, Minn., Howard Zoupas of Ericsburg, Robbin Zoupas of Colorado; great-aunt Phyllis Wallen of International Falls; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Violette Zoupas; brother, Jerry Zoupas; granddaughter, Tanya (Fischer) Wicklund; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at the Ericsburg Cemetery on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. All are welcome.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.