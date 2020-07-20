A celebration of life for Jenny Baron, 73, of International Falls, Minn., will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Smokey Bear Park, International Falls.
Jenny died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home.
Jenny was born April 15, 1946, in Bad Tolz, Germany.
She married Larry Baron on May 8, 1969, in Mainz, West Germany. They made their home in International Falls.
She lived in International Falls until October 2019 when she moved to St. Peter, Minn., to be with her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed playing games on her computer and Ipad, playing cards, Bingo, going to casinos, watching the Vikings and Twins, and watching her grandkids play sports.
Jenny is survived by her three children, Jeff (Heather) Baron, Jared Baron and Jennifer (Todd) Fondie, all of St. Peter; seven grandchildren, Jaide (Shaun), Parker, Joey, Ryan, Regan, Nora and Riley; daughter-in-law, Jennie Johnson; in-laws, Tom (Donna) Baron, Toni (Richard) Marple, Donna (LeRoy) Taylor, James (Sharon) Baron, Debbie Allman, Laurie (Rob) Larsen, Tracy (Craig) Fremont, Richard Baron, Cari (Brian) Abts, Heidi (Tim) Woelfel and Paul (Trish) Baron; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her fiance, Marvin Merkling; and mother-in-law, Madge Baron.
