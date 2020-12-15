Jim George Tilander, 67, of Ray, Minnesota, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
He was born on May 6, 1953, in International Falls to Roy and Alice (Pelland) Tilander.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Ray. He was united in marriage to Vicki Taylor on Jan. 6, 1973.
Jim was employed with DWP/CN Railroad until his retirement. He worked alongside his father on the DWP, farming and logging.
His wife, children and grandchildren were his whole world. Where Jim was, Vicki and his family were. He was proud to teach all of them trapping, hunting and fishing skills. He spent a lot of time at the hunting shack and riding wheelers or working in the garage. He enjoyed shack time with two very special hunting buddies, Donavon and Ryan Hall. Jim especially enjoyed a few houseboat trips with family as well as sharing his gambling tips at the casinos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Alice (Pelland) Tilander and brother, Roy Edward Tilander.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Vicki Tilander; son, Troy (Jennifer) Tilander; daughter, Tracy Tilander; brother, Wayne (Diane) Tilander; sister, Terrie Tilander; grandchildren, Tyler Cann, Tanner Cann, Tessa Cann, Krista Crandall, Jordan Tilander and Amber Tilander; brother-in-law, Ed (Pam) Taylor; sister-in-law, Tammy (Trevor) Skeesick and numerous “special” nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
