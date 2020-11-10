Jim Nelson

On Oct. 25, 2020 in a Florida Hospital a gentle giant of a man died. He had a very complicated life starting with a very severe car accident when he was 20. He had many surgeries and other trials but with the love of his wife, Candy Saari, of 38 years and his beloved son he managed to fight all odds.
Jim was born on Nov. 11, 1948 in International Falls, Minn. His parents were Martin and Lucille (Treftlin) Nelson. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Jerry (Jeannine), Father-in-law Arthur Saari, mother-in-law Sharon Saari and Step mother Sigrid “Tootie” Nelson. Jim is survived by his wife Candy, son Darren and daughter in law Lymarie. Jim was one of five siblings, he is survived by his brother John (Cheryl) of Babbitt, Minn., sister Joannie (Joe) of Fort Frances, ON, Judy (Bruce) of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by sister-in-law Pam Saari of Minneapolis, Minn., and Jeannine of International Falls, Minn. He is also survived by Aunty Luvia Treftlin of Minneapolis as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated in 1967 from Falls High School with the class of ’67. He loved his reunions and his fellow classmates.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no funeral but there will be a celebration of life in the summer of 2021.
Rest in Peace Jim. Your memory will be in our hearts forever.
