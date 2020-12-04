Joan LaVonne Jensen (Pearson), 82, of International Falls, Minn., died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1938 in Salol, Minn.
Joan was employed as a laboratory technician at Falls Memorial Hospital in International Falls.
Joan was known for her dedication and commitment to her church (Zion Lutheran) and her children, spoiling all of her grandchildren and loving and feeding anyone who walked through her door. She also loved her garden, her flowers, feeding her birds and watching for any type of wildlife in her backyard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Vivian Pearson.
Survivors include her husband, Ordean H. Jensen of Int’l Falls, Minn.; sons, Kevin (Char) Jensen, Greg Jensen, Kirk (Brenda) Jensen, Gary (Tracy) Jensen; daughter, JoDean (Steve) Bruess; grandchildren, Lisa Bostaph (Bill King), Nikki (Luke) Skifstad, Kayla (Jesse) Bowen, Alex (Sydney) Bruess, Morgan (Brett Burmeister) Bruess, Andrew Jensen, Devin (Cadie) Jensen, Grace Jensen and Cooper Jensen; great-grandchildren, Ben and Braden Skifstad, Shavonne Bostaph and Payton Kay Jensen; nieces and nephews, Amber Olson, Ashley Pearson, Chase Pearson and Casey Pearson; brother, Colin (Shelley) Pearson.
Visitation and funeral dates and times are to be determined due to COVID restrictions on events taking place. We do not want to void anyone of time, love and support they would like to offer Joan, her husband, Ordean and their loved ones.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
