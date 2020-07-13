A celebration of life for Joanne Finstad-Good will be held from 4-8 p.m. July 24 at the Ranier Community Building.
Finstad-Good, born and raised in Ranier, passed away on May 21 at her home in New York City. Burial took place at the family plot in Oak Grove Cemetery, Detroit Lakes, Minn.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed during the celebration.
