International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.