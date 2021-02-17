Joanne Hadzima Roosen, 79, of Menomonie, WI, passed away Monday, February 15th after a 3½ year battle with ovarian cancer.
She is survived by John, her husband of 60 years, and their children Mike (Karen), Chris (Penny), and Michele (Mitch). Her pride and joy has always been her grandchildren Katie (Mike), Kellie (Luc), Maggie, Jake, Max, and Joe, as well as her great-grandchildren Dylan, Jack, Eli, and Scarlett.
Joanne was born on August 7, 1941 to Edward and Helen Hadzima of Chicago, Illinois. She married John at 19 and supported him throughout his naval career. During their marriage they lived in California, Florida, and Minnesota, before moving to Wisconsin to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
She enjoyed traveling the world with John and Michele, camping, and crafting, especially with her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and loved hosting family gatherings.
A casual private family visitation will be held at Olson Funeral home in Menomonie. In addition, a public graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, 1221 Whipple Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Joanne was sincerely grateful to the dedication and hard work of everyone at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center during her battle with cancer.
Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie, Wisconsin is serving the family.
