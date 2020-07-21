John Currier, 75 Jul 21, 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Currier, 75, passed away on July 17, 2020.An obituary will follow when arrangements have been completed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Currier Obituary Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles ArticlesRise in local COVID-19 cases prompts several bars, restaurants to discontinue dine-in serviceRonald Edward Lahman, 85DPS warns bars, restaurants to follow Executive Order No. 74OPP warns after man dies taking 'yellow down'Littlefork resident Manninen wants to ' Bring back the north': seeks House District 3A seatCOVID-19 daily update: Koochiching, Minnesota numbers continue to climbMinnesota COVID-19 daily update: Koochiching - 37 positives, 2 deaths, total; Fort Frances - 3 positive, 3 resolvedInternational Falls City Council to discuss mandatory mask policyThree people charged in Fort Frances; Kenora deathSevere thunderstorms likely tonight, tomorrow morning Featured Businesses Big Fish Print Solutions 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN 56649 218-285-4553 Website Stewart's Super One 1313 3rd Street, International Falls, MN 56649 218-283-8440
