John E. Wirkkula, 82, of Hopkins, Minn., died peacefully May 27, 2020.
Born in Littlefork, Minn., John attended Loman School and Indus High School.
He was preceded in death by his father John A. Wirkkula, mother Ruth A. Anderson, and stepfather George F. Anderson.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Wirkkula; sons Scott (Cindy) McLearen and Ward Wirkkula; daughters Julie (John) Degn and Leanne Wirkkula; beloved grandchildren Alixanna (Jesse) Norris, Marcus McLearen, Tara (Damon) Kalar, Katie (Jeff Helseth) Wirkkula, Kelli (Eric) Hanson, Mariah (Corrinn Harris) Baylor, and great-grandchildren Annabelle, Anderson, Olivia, Rowan, Poppy, Olympia, Kayden; brothers Wayne (Suzy) Wirkkula, Dennis (Betty) Anderson; cousin William (Karen) Anderson, many beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A private burial will be held.
Arrangements are with www.Washburn-McReavy.com.
