John Earl Patterson, 93, of International Falls, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls.
John was born July 7, 1926, to John A. and Jennie (McNevin) Patterson at the Northern Minnesota Hospital in International Falls. He was raised in Devlin and Burris, Ontario, communities.
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Jennie; sisters, Ethel Stephenson, Eileen Martin, Myrtle Brown Miller, Darlene Grennier and Ferne Hyatt; sister-in-law, Myrna Wastell; brothers-in-law, Bill Stephenson, Charles Brown, Alex Martin, Bill Miller, John Wastell, Angus Hyatt and Ed Grennier.
John served in the United States Army from 1944 through 1946 with combat duty on Leyte and Luzon in the Philippine Islands and occupational duty in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He then joined the United States Air Force in 1950 with service in California and Newfoundland. John was honorably discharged in 1954.
John worked for Mando and Boise from August 1948 to December 1984. He worked in the woodroom and the storeroom and as a line supervisor in the Insulite.
John E. Patterson married Helen Mary Wastell in 1955 in Fort Frances, Ontario. John and his family moved to International Falls in 1971 where he remained until his death.
John was a past member of the Kiwanis Club, humane society, Men’s Garden Club, and the Moose Club. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association and a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
John was also an active volunteer for KERP (Koochiching Response Program), installing many units throughout the county.
As a young man john enjoyed deer hunting. With a family, his recreational time changed and he enjoyed many years of fun with his family at the cabin on Hopkins Bay, Ontario. John loved swimming, boating, reading, and relaxing. He also enjoyed walking his many dogs, hunting, dancing, and Rainy River Community College “Fit for Life” exercise. He enjoyed socializing with his many friends, the 169 Cannon Co. reunions, and winters in Gulf Shores, Ala.
John is survived by his wife, Helen; three children, Donna Richgels, Linda (Wade) Bacon and John (Rebecca) Patterson; 12 grandchildren - Jessie (Tim) Pattrin, Katie (Nick) Simmons, Becky (Bidal) Duran, Julia and Nathan Richgels, Matt, Lillian, Kurtis, Grant, and Amanda Patterson, Dana and Brandon Bacon. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Mikenna and Kaytlyn Pattrin, Avelyn and Austin Vance, Alejandra, Solvera and Peytra Duran, and Ronan Durham (Richgels). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
John had many special dogs in his lifetime and his last chum, “Huck,” died just weeks before him.
The funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, with interment immediately following the service at Forest Hill Cemetery. A luncheon will follow.
