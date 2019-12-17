John Robert Hendrix, 85, of International Falls, Minn., died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
John was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Wheatfield, Ind., to parents, Archie and Nina (Wagoner) Hendrix.
He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. John was wounded while in Korea.
He was an electrician, traveling all over the United States, which brought him to International Falls.
John was well known and very active in his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Janet Hendrix; step-son, William Orvalla; brothers, Donnie Hendrix and Charlie (Denise ”Corky”) Hendrix; sister, Grace Wireman; and sister-in-law, Velma.
John is survived by his wife, Darlene Hendrix of International Falls; brothers, Willie Hendrix and David “Butch” (Donna) Hendrix; sisters, Beulah (Doug) Gourley, Patricia (James) O’Brien and Mary (Howard) Brady; step-children, Joni (Danny) Carriveau of Littlefork, Minn., Ann (Mike) Tupper of Devlin, Ontario, Canada, Heidi (Travis) Knight of Chandlier, Ariz., Sherry Feddon of Colorado, and Pam of the West Coast; sister-in-law, Sheila; god-daughters, Tina (Anthony) Morris and Gena (Mark) Maze; several nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that were so dear to his heart.
Funeral Mass with military rites will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Loman, Minn.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.