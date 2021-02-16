John Shewchuk, 89, of International Falls, Minnesota died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Northwinds Assisted Living Apartments (Good Samaritan Society).
John was born to parents, Thomas and Verna (Riznek) Shewchuk on September 29, 1931 in International Falls.
John lived in Duluth and worked for Goodwill Industries. He was very reliable and received perfect attendance plaques for 20 years straight in his janitorial position.
Upon retirement John’s niece, Bonnie Hickey and husband, Delbert relocated John to an improved living environment, closer to family in International Falls. Bonnie became John’s conservator/guardian in February 2000.
John resided at Woodland Apartments for 21 years with a beautiful view overlooking Rainy River and Canada. He enjoyed the view and watching birds outside his window. John’s friends from Woodland and from church often kept John supplied with fresh baked goods. While living there, John rarely missed a Sunday morning church service at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church...his reliability came through once again! He participated in being a church greeter and was very proud of it!
John’s favorite pass time was watching the Minnesota Twins baseball games. He had a great memory and could repeat the scores whenever asked. John loved being around family and was especially excited to visit with his great-great nieces, Ashley, Victoria and Morgan Hickey. John moved to Northwinds Assisted Living Apartments in October 2018.
John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Peter Shewchuk; and sister, Helen Fichuk.
He is survived by his sisters, Mary Muellerleile of St. Peter, MN, Addie Stagi of Soquel, CA, Vicky Marsey of Pleasanton, CA; sister-in-law, Barbara Shewchuk of Prior Lake, MN; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be conducted at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
If so desired, memorials may be directed to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or to the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
