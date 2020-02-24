Joseph A. Smith

Joseph Andrew Smith, 78, of Bemidji, Minn., formerly of Big Falls, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Big Falls Community Center.
He was born Dec. 1, 1941 in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada, the son of James and Aagot (Erickson) Smith. He was raised and educated in Skagway. He worked in Big Falls, Minn., for Page and Hill and also for himself; retiring in 2012. Throughout his life he had lived and worked in Alaska, Yukon Territory, Big Falls for over 40 years and spent the last three years in Bemidji.
He married Sandra Lee Linsacum in 1983 in Walker, Minn.; they later divorced. He enjoyed road trips, spending time in the woods, reading, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed spending time in the river in Big Falls and more recently playing bingo at Baker Park in Bemidji.
He is survived by his children, Darin (Sarah) Smith of Tofte, Minn., Ashley (Kris) Johnson of Bemidji, Brandi (Eric) Thayer of Breezy Point, Minn., Tiffany (Mel) Thomas of Northome, and Tracy (Arne) Gunnerson of International Falls; grandchildren, Zachary (Emily) Severson of International Falls, Wesley Gunnerson of Grand Forks, McKenzie Gunnerson of International Falls, Josh (Beth) Moe of Grand Forks, Heather (Dan) Beaufeaux of Deer River, Huxley and Nora Johnson of Bemidji, and Deron and Jaxson Thayer of Breezy Point, Minn.; great grandchildren, Sawyer Severson of International Falls, Audrey and Conrand Moe of Grand Forks, and Alaina and Weston Beaufeaux of Deer River; sisters, Lorraine (Dale) Fanning of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Mary Smith of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Denise Dion of Thunder Bay, Ontario; sister-in-law, Doris Smith of International Falls; niece and nephew, Joseph (Sara) Smith of International Falls, Lisa (Brett Kishel) Smith of Chisholm; great nieces and nephews, Miranda, Korissa, and Alexa Kishel of Chisholm, and Ben and Aidan Smith of International Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James, Alfred, Allen, and Daniel.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
