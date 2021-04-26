A Graveside Memorial service for Joseph Melin will be held Saturday May 8th at 12:00PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Big Falls, MN. A luncheon will be served following the service at the River of God church. Everyone is welcome.
Joseph Melin
Laurel Beager
