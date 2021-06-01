Joseph William Hansen was born October 2, 1940 in Ray, MN, on the family farm, to Charles and Myrtle Hansen, passed away peacefully at the age of 80 May 13, 2001 at Parmly on the Lake in Chisago City, MN.
Joe attended school at Ray and high school at International Falls, graduating in 1960. Joe enlisted in the Air Force in April 1963, and served in Okinawa, Japan from October 1965 to April 1967, and honorably discharged in 1969. He married Janice Hipple, September 14, 1963, and they remained married until Janice's death in 2016. They had 3 children, Jean, Joe, and Aaron, and lived in International Falls until 1998, when they moved to Warroad, MN. While in International Falls, Joe worked at Boise Cascade in the Insulite Division until it closed and then at Biltrite, then retired from Marvin Windows in Warroad.
Joe's favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping with his family. Joe was a quiet man until you got to know him, he enjoyed people and quickly made friends where ever he went. He loved to make people laugh, and his laughter was loud and infectious.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Myrtle, and brothers Bob and Lloyd.
Joe is survived by his sisters, Marge DeRaad, Carol Lee, Darlene (Bill) Flaspeter, and Vonnie (Jeff) Swinborne; brothers, Ron Hansen and Charles (Cheryl) Hansen; daughter, Jean (Chris) Angus, Joe Hansen, Aaron (Bang) Hansen; grandchildren, Charles, David, Sara (Cody Halpin), Alecia, Miranda, Amy and Bonnie; great granddaughter, Emily, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Northwoods Bible Church in Ray, MN on June 12, 2021 at 11:00 with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church with his pastor Gerald Krahn from Family Fundamental Church in Warroad bringing a message of encouragement, followed by a committal service at the Lyman Cemetery in Ray.
A lunch will be provided prior to burial at the cemetery. All services are open to Joe’s friends and family. We as a family would like to express our thanks to his caregivers at Parmly on the Lake for their care of our father, brother, grandfather and uncle. Thank you also to Northwoods Bible Church. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
