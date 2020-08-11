Josh was born on April 21, 1981 in Cambridge Minn., and left us on Aug. 7, 2020 in International Falls, Minn.
Josh loved everything outdoors from camping, fishing, hunting to all kinds of sports. He was an outstanding cross-country runner for the International Falls Broncos while he was in high school and loved playing hockey and baseball. His true love was the outdoors which he spent most of his time camping and fishing no matter the season. When the fall came around, hunting became his passion. The only thing that changed that was the birth of his two children, Leya and Boe. Once they came into his life, they were all that mattered to him and he always thought about and wanted to be with them. He was introducing his kids to the outdoor activities he loved so the kids could enjoy them as much as he did.
Josh was also such an inquisitive, creative, and adventurous guy. He was always interested in researching and checking out new things, particularly in nature. He loved looking at something and figuring out how he could transform it into something useful. Josh was truly unique and added a spark to all of our lives.
Josh met a lot of people throughout his life and if anyone needed help, he would have given the shirt off his back to help them. If Josh believed he could help make a difference in someone’s life, he would do his best to help them.
Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents Roger Whitman, Marlin Kubat and Margie Kubat Martel along with his uncle David Whitman.
Josh is survived by his two wonderful children, Leya and Boe of Crosby, Minn., his parents Cheryl and Barry Miller of Littlefork, Minn., and Rick and Linda Kubat of Mora, Minn., – his sisters Sarah and Jon Payton of Ham Lake, Minn., and Jessica Kubat (Tom Pelland) of Proctor, Minn., his brother Jeremy Kubat of Sauk Rapids, Minn., along with his grandmother Carol Whitman of Pryor, Okla., and many uncle and aunts, nieces and nephews and cousins.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Rainy Lake at a later time to be announced.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
