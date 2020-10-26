Joy Anne Frank, 82, of International Falls, Minn., died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Joy was born in Buffalo, NY on Nov. 14, 1937 to parents, Robert Campbell and Ellen V. (Lacy) Eckels. She was raised in Rochester, NY, graduated from Madison High School in Philadelphia, PA, and spent time in Frankfurt, Germany. She lived in St. Petersburg, FL, where she raised her five kids before moving to Tennessee, and then back to Philadelphia.
She was the owner of Grout’s Pet Shop in St. Petersburg during the seventies, where they sold exotic animals, AKC puppies, birds, fish, and reptiles.
When moving to Townsend, TN in the eighties, just minutes from the Smokey Mountains, they built and owned a campground. This is where she fell in love with her horse “Pepper”.
In the nineties, after making her way back to Philadelphia, Joy was a buyer for a retail office store, Pomerantz.
She met Don Frank in Philadelphia and they were married on Dec. 27, 1997. They moved to International Falls in 1998 upon retirement.
Joy enjoyed crocheting blankets, making handmade notes and holiday cards with stamping, and learning the process of canning. She liked singing in the choir while living in Philadelphia.
She also enjoyed tutoring children with their reading and math school work, and was an active card player with the seniors, playing bridge and canasta. Joy loved to play cards with her grandkids too.
She volunteered at the Backus Community Center, and scheduled the casino bus trips with her sister, Barbara Eckels and her husband, Don as a fundraiser for the senior citizens center.
Joy was a member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in International Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ellen; husband, Don; son, Donald Grout; brother, David Eckels; and sister, Barbara Eckels.
Joy is survived by her sons, Fred Grout, Douglas Grout; daughters, Deborah Becker, Amber Zak; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; daughter-in- law, Lori Yersg; and sister, Judith Farnell.
A private memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Oct.30, 2020.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
