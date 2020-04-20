Joyce Ann Reed, 75, of International Falls, Minn., died on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls.
Joyce was born on June 6, 1944 in Kirkland, Wash.
She was employed as lead housekeeper for the Shilo Inn, in the Wisconsin Dells.
Joyce was known for being the greatest mother and grandmother anyone could have asked for. She had a heart of gold and would drop whatever she was doing to try to help anyone in need.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas La Verne Hayes and Audrey Pearl (Walls) Miller; and brother, Clay Jennings (2019).
Joyce is survived by her partner of 20 years, John Larson; her daughter, Angela Reed; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and brother, Richard Hayes.
A private graveside service will be held.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork, Minn.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
