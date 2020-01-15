Joyce Elaine Bolstad, lifelong resident of International Falls, Minn., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Warroad Senior Living Center, Warroad, Minn. She was 88 years old.
Joyce was born Sept. 26, 1931, to parents McThilman and Annie (Woltjer) Bly in International Falls.
Her father, McThilman Bly, passed away in 1934. Her mother, Annie, married Edward J. L’Heureux in 1939. Together they raised Evelyn, Joyce and Dorothy and had a son, James E. L’Heureux.
Joyce married the love of her life, Donald L. Bolstad, on June 8, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church in International Falls. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2015, nine months before his passing.
Joyce was a talented seamstress; she made beautiful clothing, wedding and prom dresses, majorette uniforms, and various other sewing and quilting projects. She managed The Sewing Nook for several years.
She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, serving, leading and participating in their women’s ministry.
She enjoyed spending weekends with Don at their lake cabin on Dryweed Island, where family and friends would gather to swim, canoe, fish, pick blueberries, and enjoy her gracious hospitality.
Joyce was a loving wife and mother, a loyal friend, and a patient caretaker.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Evelyn Stachiw; and her husband, Don.
She is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Michael) Jackson, Diane (Jeffrey) Lindvall and Susan (Peter) Lucca; seven grandchildren - Richard (TyAnn) Jackson, Kimberly (Peter) Tokarczyk, Kristen (John) Burden, Brian (Sarah) Lindvall, Amber (Nathan) McFarlane, Amy (Nathaniel) Bernal and Katie (Christopher) Bernard; 19 great-grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Rasmussen; and her brother, James L’Heureux.
Joyce’s memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church, 530 Sixth St., International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.