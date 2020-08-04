Joyce Elizabeth Toninato, 91, of International Falls, Minn., died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home.
Joyce was born to parents, George and Beatrice (Clark) Reidt on Sept. 11, 1928, in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada.
She was united in marriage to Willis “Willie” Toninato.
Joyce worked for 40 years as a retail clerk.
She taught dance and exercise classes, and loved playing golf and softball, skiing, dancing and traveling.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beatrice; and her husband, Willie.
She is survived by her sons, Richard (Marilyn) Toninato, Reid (Josephine) Toninato; daughters, Brenda (Doug) Dault, Marissa Holst; 10 grandchildren, Andrew Dault, Ryan Dault, Tristina Timm, Willy Holst, Joseph Toninato, Jeanna Rudolph, Patrick Hanson, Derek Toninato, Dan Toninato, Alisa Toninato; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerry Reidt.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held.
If so desired, memorials may directed to First Lutheran Church, 123 Wayside Lane, International Falls, MN 56649, or to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
