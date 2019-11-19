Judith “Judy” Helene (Blanchard) Huber passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Judith was born to William and Gladys (Garson) Blanchard on Oct. 7, 1938, in International Falls, Minn.
Judith grew up and attended school in the Falls.
She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Conrad Huber on Oct. 7, 1977, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
She worked for a time for Ranier Roost.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys Blanchard; sisters, Jewel Blanchard and Linda Blanchard; and a brother, Kenneth Blanchard.
Judith is survived by her husband, Robert Huber of Littlefork, Minn.; sons, Jeffry Jeffries of Nipomo, Calif., and Kane Tilander of Rocky Point, N.C.; siblings, Kathy Laurent of Duluth, Minn., Rickie Blanchard of International Falls and Sharalyn Schaak of International Falls.
There will be a private family memorial in the spring.
Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook, Minn., is in charge of arrangements.