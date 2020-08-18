Judy Witherspoon, 78
Judy did it her way. Let’s be honest, she was the life of the party, she liked four letter words as much as she liked playing bridge and she loved playing bridge. You always knew where you stood with her, she liked you or she didn’t. She told it like it was and sugar coated nothing. She was known for her tremendous amount of patience; NOT even close! However, she did display patience when making her famous gingerbread houses with her grandchildren at Christmas when they were young.
Judy surrounded herself with wonderful friends. “The Lounge” was a favorite drop in spot for its many regulars over the years, always a good time and laughter in abundance. Judy entertained dignitaries and politicians from around the world with much style and grace.
This fiery Italian, married the love of her life 58 years ago in July and yelled at him until the day she died.
Judy is survived by her husband Glenn; her two children Stacey (John) Cann, J.J. (Monica); her four grandchildren, Saren, Jake, Eric and Joshua as well as her honorary grandson Andre; and her three older sisters.
She was predeceased by her parents Ada and Joe Fasan, and infant granddaughter Emily Josephine Cann
A private family gathering has been held. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be kept around as long as they match the decor.
Please don’t cry because she is gone; instead be happy that you knew her and laughed with her. Well maybe cry a little bit. To honor your dear friend Judy and our mother, raise a glass and celebrate a life well lived.
If desired, in memoriam donations may be made to the Fort Frances Community Chest, Alzheimer Society or the charity of your choice.
