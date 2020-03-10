Julie Marie (Jerome) Holmestad, 83, of International Falls, Minn., died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
She was born on July 13, 1936, at Fort Frances, Ontario. Julie worked as a Registered Dental Assistant at Hoffman Family Dental. Julie was a hospice volunteer; she attended Mass at St. Thomas Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, blueberry picking, cross country skiing and doing crafts. She was always active around the house and in the yard.
She was preceded in death by her father, Michael Sabadoz; mother, Doris Slyzyk; first husband, Richard Jerome and second husband, Arnold Holmestad; step son, Tom Holmestad; step daughter, Terry; and brother-in-law, Mickey Holmestad.
Survivors include son, Mike Jerome; step son, Tim Holmestad; grandchildren, Nicole and Kayla Jerome; great-grandchild, Lucca Rasmussen; step-grandchildren, RaeLyn (Jared) Burkel, Nikkie (Justin) Hanson, David (Ellie) Holmestad, Kristy Holmestad and Kevin Hernandez; seven step great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sherry Knutson and Helen Holmestad; brother-in-law, Richard (Sandy) Holmestad.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.