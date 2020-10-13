June A. Smart, 69, of International Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.
June was born June 1, 1951, to Wallace and Marie Kucera from Ericsburg. She married James F. Smart while he was serving 20 years in the United States Air Force and they were stationed and lived in many places including Oklahoma, Japan, Montana, Germany and Missouri before she returned to International Falls.
June was a very talented person who loved her crafts. You may find her out building something with all her power tools, painting a picture, tying knots for macramé items or most anything crafty. Her health kept her from doing very much the last few years. She was loved and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Marie Kucera; son, Jamie Smart; husband, James Smart; brothers, Wallace Kucera, Jr., Leonard Kucera (Carol Anne), Joseph Kucera (Renate) and Hilmer Kucera; sisters, Marie Solo (Arnold), Lorraine Klumpp; brothers in law, Walter Skoglund and Tommy Stewart; sister in law, Debbie Kucera.
She is survived by sisters, Lily Skoglund, Carole Solo-Meyers (Mitchell), Ruth Stewart; brothers, Chris Kucera (Roberta), James Kucera (Char), Bill Kucera and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
June was cremated and a memorial service will be planned at a later date when family members feel safe to travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.