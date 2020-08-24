It is with great love and deep sadness that the family of June Kowalchuk announces her passing, with her sons by her side, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Rainycrest Long Term Care in Fort Frances, Ont.
June was born on Oct. 7, 1924, to Anna and Mike Zawchenuk of International Falls, Minn. She married John Kowalchuk on May 26, 1951, settling in Fort Frances and raising her two boys, John and Bill. She had 53 wonderful years with John before his passing on Sept. 29, 2004. She was a devoted wife, mother and Baba to her family and loved her family very much.
June was an active member of the St. Anna’s Club and a member of St. George’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church. June was a talented artist creating amazing cross-stitch and embroidery pieces as well as beautiful Ukrainian Easter Eggs and writing poetry.
She is survived by her sons John M. (Nancy) Kowalchuk of Strathroy, Ont., and Bill N. Kowalchuk (Catherine Garrett) of Kitchener, Ont., as well as her three grandchildren Alexander (Ashley), Katlyn and Hana (Alex) Kowalchuk and two great grandchildren Colby and Evan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Green Funeral Home in Fort Frances, Ont. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
If friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to St. George’s Ukrainian Church, 804 McKenzie Avenue, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 2B2; Riverside Health Care Foundation – Rainycrest Long Term Care, 110 Victoria Avenue, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 2B7; or the Canadian Association of the Deaf, 251 Bank St Suite 606, Ottawa, ON, K2P 1X3.
Online condolences may be made in care of www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com.
Please remember to wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
