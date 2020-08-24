June Jackson Nelson age 96 of Bigfork, Minn., formerly of Ranier, Minn., passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 1, 2020. She was born June 12th 1923 in St Paul, Min.., and grew up in International Falls
She was preceded in death by her parents Archie and Ella Anderson, infant twin sons Kim and Jay Jackson, brothers Clifford, Donald and Dennis Anderson, sisters Jane Anderson, Mona Anderson and Delores Sirotiak, her first husband Marcus Jackson and second husband Walter Nelson.
June is survived by her two sons Marc Jackson (the late LeaEtta) , Tim Jackson ( Kathy), her daughters Anita Wreggitt, Valorie Sjoblom (Larry) and Becky Nelson, sister Doris Pullar and many other descendants including 80+ grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and great great great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
June worked at many different jobs over the years,but her favorite job was as a nurse as she loved caring for people, especially the newborn babies and new mothers in the hospital nursery. She always had a big smile and a warm hug for everyone she met. She loved her family and friends with a truth and a passion and had a special connection with each and every one of them, always letting them all know just how much she loved them. She was always the one who planned parties and celebrations to get her large extended family together.
June loved life, she loved to sing and yodel and play her guitar and had many fun times with family and friends gathered around her joining in. She loved to dance and celebrate special events and never missed a chance to have fun, laugh and make memories at get togethers. She loved to dress in colorful clothing and wear lots of pretty blingy jewelry, she said it was the gypsy in her soul. Her favorite color was pink and she was fondly known as the "Pink Lady" in Bigfork care center for all her fun pink outfits and the pretty pink color she loved to have added to her beautiful white hair.
June enjoyed living at a few different places over the years but especially loved the 30+ years she spent living in her home on Rainy Lake, with many of her grandchildren being taught to swim at Ranier beach next to her home. Her house was small but always full of family, friends, love and laughter with many precious memories being made there over the years.
June had a wonderful strong faith and a deep connection with God and always said " Why worry when you can pray?" ...when you would get ready to end a visit with her, she always said " I love you and God loves you more" and her favorite last words as you went out the door or hung up the phone were "Don't forget to pray" ...Her heartfelt prayers are surely the reason many of us are still here.
Junes celebration of life will be held Saturday Sept 5th 2020 at Ranier Hall in Ranier, Minn., from 12 noon until 4 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend with covid precautions of social distancing etc. The family prefers memorials in lieu of flowers.
A memorial bench will be placed soon at Ranier beach for family and friends to sit and enjoy her memory close to her little house on the lake. If you do not feel comfortable attending with covid, and would like to send a card, they may be mailed to "J Nelson 3657 Town Rd 420 Int'l. Falls MN 56649"
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
