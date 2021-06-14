A celebration of life for June K. Dougherty will be held at 6PM on Monday, June 21st at Green-Larsen Mortuary Chapel, followed by a gathering with food, family and friends at Thunderbird Lodge following the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Falls Education Foundation or Koochiching County Hospice.

