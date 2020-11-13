Karen Hazel Holm, 80, of Duluth, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Essentia Health St. Mary’s.
Karen was born on Dec. 2, 1939 in International Falls, Minn., to John and Lecy (Jackson) Balcom. Karen married Dick Holm on Jan. 22, 1966 in Duluth.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, enjoyed quilting, playing cribbage, camping, fishing trips to Canada and traveling the U.S.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Melvin Balcom; a sister, Lennis Connors. Karen is survived by her husband, Dick; children, Ricky (Beth) Holm of White Bear Lake, Minn., Marlon (Cindy) Mattson of
Duluth, Roxanne (Thomas) Weckwerth of Montevideo, Minn., Tim (Jina) Rosendahl of Two Harbors and Gail (Don) Barry of Duluth; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Private family services were held.
Memorials to Asbury United Methodist Church would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.
