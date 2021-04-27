Karen JoAnn (Dudgeon) Malkin, age 57, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Honor Health Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona. A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Big Falls, Minnesota, followed by a CELEBRATION OF LIFE lunch at the Community Building from 11:30 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. to celebrate both Karen Dudgeon and her Father, Duane Dudgeon, who passed away on November 16, 2020.
Clergy Officiating: Pastor Tom Winkleman
Karen JoAnn (Dudgeon) Malkin was born on November 4, 1963, in Minneapolis, Hennepin County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Duane and Jean (Gowdy) Dudgeon. Karen was raised in Minneapolis. She received her education in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and graduated from Southwest High School. Karen furthered her education by attending Anoka Vo-Tech and Brooklyn Park Vo-Tech. She became a Para-Legal for a law firm.
Karen is survived by her life’s joy, her daughter, Miranda Dudgeon and family (Scott and Mckayla) of Tolleson, Arizona. Mother, Jean Dudgeon, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Siblings Paul Dudgeon and Becky, of Hamburg, Minnesota, and Rena Dudgeon and her wife Sara, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. And so many more loved ones: relatives and friends.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America.
On-line Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
