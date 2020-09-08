Karlla Rita ‘Kay’ Senske (nee Skrumeda), 81, passed away Aug. 18, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital from sepsis and resulting kidney failure.
She was born Nov. 26, 1938, in International Falls to John and Lorraine Skrumeda. She graduated from International Falls High School and attended St. Scholastica, afterwards moving to the Twin Cities. In 1962, she married Adolph “Slim” Senske and they settled down in Bloomington, Minn.,where they raised their son Brian in the house she would live in the rest of her life.
Karlla was a deeply caring, yet frank person. You knew you could depend on her, whether it was a place to stay to get back on your feet, sound advice, or just an open ear. She gave motherly love and hard advice in equal measure and modeled independence and strength that was an inspiration.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Slim, her parents, and her sister Mary.
She is survived by her son, Brian (Joelle), grandson Ben, and her siblings, Lola Rae Lofquist, Rose Della Mattson and John Skrumeda.
Memorial services are delayed. Email karllasenske@gmail.com or call (612) 888-6224 to be notified. She will be interned with Slim at Fort Snelling Cemetery. In honor of her memory, please make donations to the Minnesota Chapter of: the American Cancer Society Research Division, the American Heart Association Research Division or the Disabled American Veterans.
