Katherine Ann (Rauscher) Scheuer, 88, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at home in Ely, Minn.
She was born Oct. 1, 1931, in International Falls, Minn., to Gretchen and Nicholas Rauscher.
She graduated from Falls High School and attended the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minn., earning a bachelor of science degree in business.
Katherine met and married Robert Scheuer while working as a social worker for Aitkin County.
Katherine and Bob moved to Ely in 1957 where they raised eight children.
She worked as a social worker at Ely Bloomenson Hospital, was a 50-year AAUW member, and enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading.
In retirement, she was a tutor for Homework Club and served as a Global Volunteer teaching English in China.
Katherine and Bob were devoted to their grandchildren attending birthdays, confirmations, baptisms, graduations, concerts, and sporting events in China, Idaho, Cloquet, Minn., Duluth, Minn., and Bagley, Minn., with Katherine providing the homemade desserts.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Jo; husband, Bob (2018); and son, Peter (2017).
She is survived by sons, Karl, Paul and John; daughters, Gretchen (Brad) Bensen, Veronica (Warren) Olsen, Anna (Keith) Larson and Nichole (Duane) Farkas; grandchildren, Bronte, Brandise (Mizi), Peter Jr. (Tom), Eugene, Danielle, Tim, Benedict, John, Kyle, Andrew, Louis, Gretchen, Matthew and Will; great-grandchildren, Emily and Marcus; and foreign exchange sons, Luiz, Garry and Jorge.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home, Ely.