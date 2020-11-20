Kathryn (Kathy) Elaine Awe, 77, of International Falls, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Kathy was born January 22, 1943 to George and Sylvia (Olson) Scearcy in Mountain Lake, Minn.. The family lived in Ormsby, Blue Earth, and Pillager, Minn., where Kathy graduated from Pillager High School in 1961. It was at Pillager High School where she met her husband, Ralph. Kathy and Ralph were married on Sept. 9, 1961 at First Lutheran Church in Pillager.
They lived in Bemidji, Hill City and Pillager, before finally moving to International Falls in the summer of 1970. Kathy was very involved in First Lutheran Church, especially with the First Lutheran Women, the Church Council, and singing in the choir.
Kathy’s favorite thing was to spend time with her family. The loud laughter was well known. Kathy loved to play the piano, knit and sew. For years, many relatives wore her knitted slippers and asked for more when they wore out. She also liked to sew clothes, especially for her family. Music was a big deal to Kathy and she loved attending concerts, especially the school concerts.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Sylvia Scearcy; son, Kenneth in 2001, sister-in-laws June Thorson, Beverly Kleinschmidt, and Lynn Scearcy. She was also preceded in death by brother-in-laws Norman Thorson and Hubert Kleinschmidt,p.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ralph, son Will (Lori) all of International Falls, grandchildren Devin Awe, of Lakeville, Minn.; Paige (Matt) Boorman, of Proctor, Minn.; and Tony (Emilie) Zubriski, of Carpio, N.D.; and great-grandchildren Ethan and Lily Boorman. Kathy is also survived by her brothers Lowell (Diane) Scearcy, of Brainerd, Minn.; Jim Scearcy, of Minnetonka, Minn.; and Lanny (Karen) Scearcy, of Brainerd, Minn., in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy was well known for her homemade bread. She enjoyed the fine arts, reading, and listening to music. She also enjoyed pontoon rides on Rainy Lake.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
If so desired, in memoriam donations would be preferred to First Lutheran Church in Kathy’s memory.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
